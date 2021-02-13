China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 533.3% in January

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JRJC opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. China Finance Online has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

