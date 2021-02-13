Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,218,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

