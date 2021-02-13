Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Down 9.8%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.14. 1,747,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,108,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

