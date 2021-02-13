Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $110.00 at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.61.

Chegg stock opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -567.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $173,481.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,049,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,787,000 after acquiring an additional 129,727 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,698,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

