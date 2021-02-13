Chegg, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chegg in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHGG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

CHGG stock opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $113.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

