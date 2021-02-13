Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 7,052,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 34,976,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.42% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

