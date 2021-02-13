Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Up 126.6% in January

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the January 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 30,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTHR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 611,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,874. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

