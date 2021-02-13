ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 481,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,156. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.21 million, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,500 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

