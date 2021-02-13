Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.00

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $11.75. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 23,155 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $154.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of Champions Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $356,878.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Champions Oncology by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

