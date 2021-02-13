CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,170,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,415,321. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 121,382.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182,185 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in CEMEX by 1,386.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923,682 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in CEMEX by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 6,820.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242,760 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

