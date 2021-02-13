Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Down 45.4% in January

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the January 14th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.74. 906,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,998. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

