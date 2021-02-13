Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDR. Compass Point raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,723 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

