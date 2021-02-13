CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $175.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Shares of CDW opened at $155.40 on Thursday. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $157.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CDW by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 783,189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CDW by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after acquiring an additional 731,608 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 3,644.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after acquiring an additional 684,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

