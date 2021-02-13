Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

CBOE opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $126.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.