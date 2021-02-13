Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

CBOE opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $126.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.