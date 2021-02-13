Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $197.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,333. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

