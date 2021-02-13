CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.35

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

CTT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

