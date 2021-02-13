CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $10.51 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

