Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells $523,612.92 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wetteny Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Wetteny Joseph sold 172 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $17,960.24.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

