Casino Betting Coin (CBC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,064.00

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 92.3% against the U.S. dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $109,064.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01069805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.50 or 0.05644015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

CBC is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.