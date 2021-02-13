Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the January 14th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRRFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 122,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,369. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRRFY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

