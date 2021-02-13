CarGurus’ (CARG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

CARG opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 23,938 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $595,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $61,674.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,093.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,442 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

