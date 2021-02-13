Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Update

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the January 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CDYCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Cardero Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and silver deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver Queen property located in Arizona through staking; and 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States.

