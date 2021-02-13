Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Update

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the January 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
CDYCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Cardero Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Cardero Resource
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.