Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.55

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 41141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

CSFFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

