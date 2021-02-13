Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.13

Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.13 and traded as high as $61.20. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 24,748 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £63.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

