Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 474,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 182,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 95,056 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.