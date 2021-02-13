Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $305,000.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

