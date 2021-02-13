Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.90

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.90 and traded as high as $40.36. Capita plc (CPI.L) shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 4,226,532 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74 ($0.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £665.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

