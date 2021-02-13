Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) PT Raised to $4.00 at CIBC

Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $1.60 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:CNPOF opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Canopy Rivers has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.