Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) PT Raised to $4.00 at CIBC

Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $1.60 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS:CNPOF opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Canopy Rivers has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.
About Canopy Rivers
