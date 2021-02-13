Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price target on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$51.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.47.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

