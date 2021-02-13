Canaccord Genuity Increases Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $14.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.