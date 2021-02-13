Canaccord Genuity Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $34.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $584.35 million, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

