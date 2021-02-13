Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,577,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

