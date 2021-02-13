Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,048 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $61.83.

