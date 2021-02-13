Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,173 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $237.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $237.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.62.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

