Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

