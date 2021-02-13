Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.16 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

