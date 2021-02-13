Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

