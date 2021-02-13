Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

RGI opened at $162.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $162.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

