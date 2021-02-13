Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after acquiring an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,347,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

