Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELY. B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.