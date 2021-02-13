California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.50

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 176809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.