California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Albemarle worth $34,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

