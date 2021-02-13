California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Avalara worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in Avalara by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Avalara by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.53 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.38.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.56.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $432,743.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

