California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 46,112 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 947,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,112 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 62,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ally Financial by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 129,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

