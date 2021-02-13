California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,786 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Celanese worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $132.73 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

