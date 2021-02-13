California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,315 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $38,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in STERIS by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in STERIS by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 12,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $13,425,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in STERIS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 67,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $183.00 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

