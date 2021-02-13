California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 112,290 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $31,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $80.24 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

