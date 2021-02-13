Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.