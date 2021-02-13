Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.