Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Up 176.9% in January

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries stock opened at $492.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.21. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $446.00 and a twelve month high of $492.03.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

